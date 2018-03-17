Featherstone boss Duffy keen to maintain momentum in Challenge Cup match

COACH John Duffy says Featherstone Rovers want to keep up their momentum when they visit North Wales Crusaders in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tomorrow (Sunday, 2.30pm).

Rovers, who have won five of their first six Betfred Championship matches, are 19 places above their Wrexham-based League One opponents who were beaten 26-10 at Hunslet last weekend.

It should be a routine win for Rovers, but Duffy wants to maintain the momentum Rovers have built in their six league games so far and insisted they will not do anything differently this weekend.

“We approach every game in the same way,” said Duffy.

“It is a different competition and we want to do well in this competition.

“It is a competition I like personally and we want to have a good go at it and keep our momentum going.

“We will go with the strongest team we can put out.”

Duffy knows the longer North Wales stay in the game, the more they will fancy their chances of an upset.

“I’ve played at that ground before and know what’s coming,” he added.

“I know what to expect, it will be really tough there and we have to play for 80 minutes.

“Our start is going to be big, we are going to have to start the game at our tempo and keep it high.

“We’ve got to go with the right attitude and mentality and be consistent in what we do.”

Rovers were Cup quarter-finalists last year under previous coach Jon Sharp.

“I know it can be very lucrative for Championship clubs in the Challenge Cup,” Duffy said.

“Featherstone did well last year.

“I remember watching them against Leeds and the boys want to have another good go at it.”

Meanwhile, there will be Challenge Cup fourth-round action at Featherstone’s Nutrition Stadium today (Saturday) when National Conference Premier Division side Normanton Knights face Championship team Rochdale Hornets (2pm).

Knights coach Paul Seal said: “It is great to be involved in a game like this.

“The club is buzzing and the town is buzzing and for us to reach this stage is a great achievement.”

The tie will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.