Ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star Chris Clarkson joins Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have taken former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR forward Chris Clarkson on trial for pre-season.

The experienced back-row, 28, has joined up with Daryl Powell’s squad with the hope of earning a contract at Wheldon Road.

Chris Clarkson in Hull KR colours (SWPix)

An established Super League player, Clarkson made more than 100 appearances for hometown Leeds, winning two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup before joining Rovers following a season-loan at Widnes Vikings.

He spent three years with the Robins but was not offered a new deal at the end of last season and has been looking for a club ever since.

“I was over the moon to get the phone call from Castleford,” said Clarkson, who, ironically, will make his Tigers debut againt Leeds in former team-mate Kallum Watkins’ testimonial on Sunday January 20.

“Obviously a club like Cas, have been doing well for so many years now.

Back where it all began for Chris Clarkson in Leeds Rhinos colours. (SWPix)

“It will be good for me to fit in with these lads and just train with them for a few weeks and see what I can do. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a very high standard. Everybody’s pushing you. You can tell that already from day one that the lads are always working hard for each other and anyone that’s slacking they pick that up and egg you on a little bit so it’s a very good standard.”

Clarkson - who can also play loose forward or prop - is enjoying working with head coach Powell.

“From seeing what he’s done over the last five or so years, he’s been magnificent for this club and from speaking to some of the lads he’s a great coach,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to picking some things up off him and really learning.

“He gets stuck in and does a little bit of training which is good to see.

“He’s very hands on which is a bit different to what I’ve been to used to over the last few years but it’s very good."