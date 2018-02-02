Ex-Featherstone players Hitchcox and Foster set to face former club on Sunday

FORMER Featherstone Rovers players Jy Hitchcox and Alex Foster are set to face their old club in Sunday’s Betfred Championship opener at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Castleford Tigers dual-registered players Hitchcox and Foster are in Halifax’s squad along with two other Tigers players Will Maher and Brandon Douglas who are both on season-long loans at The Shay.

Halifax’s squad is Ed Barber, Brandon Douglas, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Alex Foster, Simon Grix, Ben Heaton, Jy Hitchcox, Ben Johnston, Sion Jones, Ben Kaye, Will Maher, Brandon Moore, Elliot Morris, Scott Murrell, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall.