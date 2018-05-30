Eden on comeback trail with Castleford

Super League’s top try scorer from last season Greg Eden is in contention to return to the Castleford Tigers side for Friday’s rearranged game at Hull KR.

Eden, who scored 38 tries in the Super League in 2017, has only played three games so far this year because of a hamstring injury, but is back in training and closing in on a return to the first team.

Head coach Daryl Powell is hoping he can call on his flying winger this Friday, but will not risk him if there is any lingering doubt over his fitness.

He explained: “We have been extremely cautious over him.

“He has had a couple of weeks of real serious work in terms of getting himself ready to go.

“He is a fast athlete so he is more prone to hamstrings than other players, but I am confident he will be ready this time.”tlefortleford

Joe Wardle is also expected to be fit again to return, but Jake Webster is considered a major doubt for the Hull KR game.

Castleford will also be without Ben Roberts, who suffered a hamstring injury in last Thursday’s defeat by St Helens in his first game back after a four-match lay-off.

Powell said: “Obviously he is not as durable as he would want to be at the moment.

“He has picked up another injury which is disappointing for him and disappointing for us as well.”

Junior Moors suffered concussion in last week’s fixture and saw a specialist yesterday.

“He has had a couple of head knocks so he has to go through the protocol, which is pretty stringent nowadays,” Powell explained.

“I am pretty confident he won’t be available at the weekend.”

Reigning Man of Steel Luke Gale is four weeks into an expected 12 weeks out of action due to a fractured kneecap and Powell played down hopes he could return earlier than predicted.

He added: “I’m not sure exactly of the date, but I don’t think he’s going to come back earlier than we thought.

“I think the operation was a little bit more serious than we expected and while he’s a quick healer, I don’t think he’ll be back earlier than the initial timeframe.”