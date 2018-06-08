Duffy firing Featherstone Rovers up for run-in

Featherstone Rovers boss John Duffy says his team will face June “head on” as they look to push on to clinch a top-four finish in the Betfred Championship for the third-successive season.

Duffy’s men are without a win in their last three league outings and sit fourth, one point ahead of Halifax.

But after playing most of the top sides recently fixtures are now coming up against three of the division’s bottom five this month and the Rovers head coach is seeking a response.

He said: “We have to make sure that what we threw up in May inspires us for the remainder of the season,.

“This is a very tough division and if you are not on the money you will get beat. We have seen that first hand.

“We need to get back to where we want to be and it starts against Dewsbury, this week.

“Every fixture is important. Who we are playing against is irrelevant. We have eight huge games coming up.

“We have to regroup and freshen up. We will hopefully get some players back from injury and then go hard against a Dewsbury team, which has found some good form.”

Rovers are away to Dewsbury this Sunday (kick-off 3pm), but tickets are now on sale for the next home game, which sees eighth-placed Barrow Raiders visit the LD Nutrition Stadium, on Sunday, June 17

