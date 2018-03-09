Duffy faces another former club as Rovers aim to continue excellent start

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy will face another of his former clubs this Sunday when Rovers host Swinton Lions at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Last weekend Duffy masterminded a crucial win at Leigh, for whom he made nearly 200 appearances as a player. He now aims to put one over Swinton who he coached for three years before he joined Featherstone last July.

Swinton are at the foot of the table without a victory in four games while Rovers will aim to maintain their 100 per cent home record after beating Halifax, Toulouse Olympique and Sheffield Eagles.

However, Duffy will not take anything for granted against the struggling Lions as he aims to build on an excellent start to the season that has seen Rovers win four of their first five matches to move level on points at the top of the table with Toulouse and London.

“Five wins from five would have been better. I am still ruing our first-half performance at London Broncos,” said Duffy.

“I am proud of the boys with four wins out of five but we haven’t done anything really yet. We’ve still got to get better and more consistent with what we are doing.

“We’ve got a big month coming up because the Challenge Cup starts and we are looking forward to that competition as well.

“It’s another big game for us this Sunday against Swinton. We let the boys enjoy last Sunday night and then it was down to earth on Monday with a review and getting everyone in for re-hab and getting ready to kick on into a good week.”

Duffy hailed Featherstone’s team spirit after they came out on top in the last 15 minutes at Leigh to bag their first away win this season and their first in 10 meetings with the Centurions.

“ I was really proud of our lads and how they hung in there especially after everything that had gone on at Leigh last week,” he said.

“You could see Leigh had another step in their stride with the new personnel they’ve brought in and with Micky (Higham) rejoining them. He had a top game when he went on.

“We’ve got a great team spirit and everyone dug in last Sunday. To come away from Leigh with probably one of the best wins we’ll have all season just shows you who we’ve got and how far we can go.

“We hadn’t trained much last week because of the weather and all we’d done was defence. I was a bit nervous about our attack but I thought both teams attacked really well. We scored some great tries and we always do. We know we’ve got the shape that can beat anyone.

“Martyn Ridyard came back to Leigh to prove a point and that’s what he did. I can think of a few others who did as well.

“I am really happy for Martyn. He was a bit nervous before the game. He’s normally the life and soul of the dressing room.

“I thought some of his plays and execution were superb and to kick that last goal was the icing on the cake for him.”

Duffy also praised Leeds Rhinos dual registered forwards Mikolaj Oledzki and Jack Ormondroyd, the latter for his display at centre after Rovers lost Anthony Thackeray early on with a dislocated elbow.

He said: “Jack Ormondroyd was absolutely superb at centre. He probably felt a bit lonely because when you are in the middle playing as a forward it is normally tough and everyone is together. He’s got great leg drive and we trusted him at centre and I think he only errored once.

“Mikolaj Oledski played massive minutes for us and was an absolute animal. He’s got a massive future in the game.”