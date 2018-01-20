Duffy expecting York to test Featherstone ‘all over the park’

TWO WEEKS before their Betfred Championship opener, boss John Duffy is happy with how Featherstone Rovers are shaping up, but admits some combinations need more work.

Rovers face League One visitors York City Knights tomorrow in their third pre-season fixture (3pm) and Duffy is looking for them to build on the positive signs shown in wins over Castleford Tigers and Halifax.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done in pre-season,” said Duffy, whose side begin their league campaign at home to Halifax in 15 days’ time.

“I am happy with our fitness and where we are at the moment, but it’s just about getting some game sense, timing and partnerships.

“We are getting there.”

The coach added: “We have got to get used to playing in winter conditions for the first couple of months and not be as expansive as we’d like to be.

“We have to be a bit more composed with our play.”

York are aiming to mount a promotion push and Duffy - who plans to give some of his players a run out in unfamiliar positions - reckons they will present Rovers with a real challenge. He said: “James Ford has done a great job, he is a really good coach and they play some good rugby.

“They’ve got a couple of ex-Fev lads in there and that will spur them on and I am sure they will test us all over the park.”