Daykin delighted to win first championship

South Elmsall’s Lewis Daykin won his first muay thai championship belt when he took the 68KG C Class Fighting For Autism title in a bruising battle with tough opponent David Adams.

The five-round contest proved a real war and went the distance, but Daykin was the winner on a unanimous decision to make a successful return to the ring after a year out.

After winning his first championship belt, Daykin thanked the Ludus Magnus training centre that he fights out of under Neil Wain and John Popplewell. He also thanked Mission Muay Thai and sponsors Tattoo Junkies (Anna Plummer), Iron Rhino, Siam Sports Therapy, Fighting For Autism and Revaluation barbers.

Daykin, whose nickname is “Twitch”, is a fighter ambassador for Fighting For Autism.