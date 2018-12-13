Darley aiming high in first year with Featherstone Rovers

Spencer Darley insists Featherstone Rovers have ambitions of being in the Championship’s top five at the end of the campaign.

Structure changes ahead of the 2019 season now mean that an automatic promotion place is guaranteed for one Championship team.

Teams finishing in the top five spots will enter a play-offs, with the Championship Grand Final winner earning passage to the top flight.

“We want to make the big top five at the end of the day and just win as many games as we can,” said Darley who signed from Leeds Rhinos academy earlier this year.

“That is something the new coach was big on, having that winning mentality.

“I am sure that if we get that mentality right we will do really well in the league. We want to achieve some good things.”

Darley only met his new coach, Ryan Carr, briefly last week but says he is looking forward to working with the Australian.

“It was only a brief little thing but we will get to know him better over the coming weeks. He seems good, we just need to gel as a team,” said Darley.

“There are a few new faces in the team but we have gelled together really well over the last few weeks.”

Darley has been enjoying his first pre-season with Featherstone despite not having a coach for the first few weeks.

He added: “Obviously it hasn’t been ideal, not having a coach for three weeks. But we need to look at the positives, we got through our tough stuff. We have literally just been doing our conditioning and our fitness in the gym.”