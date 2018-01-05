Cup holders face Vulcan Bombers in opening round

WANDERERS start their defence of the Five Towns Quiz League Knock-out Cup by visiting Pontefract team Vulcan Bombers in the first round next Monday evening.

Last season’s beaten finalists Flanagan’s Army have a home tie against Vulcan Mosquitoes.

The full first round draw is:

Crofton WMC v Railwaymen, Featherstone Phoenix v Leading Ladies, Flanagan’s Army v Vulcan Mosquitoes, G-Fivers v Little ‘Un, Kippax Ex-Service Club v Golden Lion Dudes, Olde Taverners v Rockin’ Gladiators, Vulcan Bombers v Wanderers.

The second round is scheduled to be played on February 19, the semi-finals on April 9 and the final on May 21.