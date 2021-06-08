Pontefract League: Streethouse knock over Frickley Colliery for first win of season

Gary Rhodes, who hit a valuable 30 for Streethouse against Frickley Colliery.

The perennial title challengers have struggled at the start of 2021, but displays had improved in recent weeks and now they have a first win to celebrate after beating a Frickley Colliery side that only previously lost once this season.

Craig Bryant did most to bring about the change of fortunes as he took 6-66 to help dismiss Frickley for 161 to fall 16 runs short of Streethouse’s 177-9.

Amjad Hussain (42) top scored for Streethouse while Gary Rhodes hit a valuable 30 and Asad Bukhari 28.

Frickley’s best performers were Jack Danks (3-47) and Matthew Pinder (36).

Elsewhere in Division One, unbeaten leaders Ackworth marched on with a 54-run success at Askern Welfare.

After only making 106 when batting first they looked in danger of a first defeat, but bowlers Luke Townsend (5-25) and Dale Longfield (5-22) dug them out as they combined to skittle Askern for 52.

Hundhill Hall climbed up to eighth after a commanding 10-wicket win over Hemsworth MW.

Bowlers Scott Latimer (3-15), Elliott Fletcher (3-19) and Sam Malyan (2-19) paved the way as Hemsworth were shot out for 69.

Openers Ben Dunn Birch (26no) and Richard Earnshaw (18no) then completed the victory in just 10.3 overs of the reply.

Streethouse seconds remain winless at the bottom of Division Two after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to third-placed Knottingley Town.

Martin Rhodes hit a battling 57, but Streethouse were all out for 134 with Karl Buxton taking 4-30.

Edward Booth then brought Knottingley home with an unbeaten 46 from just 27 balls while Richard Carter hit 30 and Buxton 26. Craig Ellison was Streethouse’s best bowler with 4-67.

Kippax dropped to fourth place following a five-wicket loss to Oulton.

Several batsmen made starts, but with none able to go on to play a big innings Kippax were all out for 170. Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (28) and Moosa Bhoola (27) top scored.

Bhoola followed up by taking two wickets, but Oulton were able to reach their target in the 36th over.

Opener Diljit Singh struck four sixes and eight fours in a knock of 81 as Whitley Bridge beat near neighbours Glasshoughton by five wickets.

With support coming from James Pearson (40), Lewis Longstaff (27) and Mathew Daniel (25no) Bridge paced their reply well to overhaul Glasshoughton’s 220-8, which included contributions from Alex Clemo (87) and Clinton Speight (43), who also took 4-59 with the ball.

Despite a knock of 69, that including 14 boundaries, from opener Jason Picken, Featherstone Town fell 17 runs short in their Division Three run chase against Newton Hill.

Although Todd Davis also hit 29, Jacob Merrick (23no) and Gareth Boucher (22), Town ended on 185-5 in reply to Newton Hill’s 202.

Davis (4-30) and Picken (3-19) had earlier been the pick of Featherstone’s bowlers.

Second-placed Ferrybridge Power Station maintained their promotion bid when they defeated Garforth by 111 runs in Division Four.

Richard Lumb (89, including 12 fours and two sixes) top scored while James Metcalfe hit 43 as Ferry posted a 199-9 score.

Garforth were then bowled over for 88 as Scott Taylor, Jack Hart and Metcalfe all claimed three wickets each.

Struggling Allerton Bywater were rolled over for only 28 as they lost by nine wickets to Bullcroft Main.

Usmaan Malik (3-51), Matthew Faulkner (3-21) and Chris Roughley (3-21) bowled Thorpe Audlin to a narrow victory over Kippax seconds in Division Six.