Pontefract League: Longfield and Townsend put title challengers Ackworth back on track

Kippax's Moosa Bhoola.

Dale Longfield (5-30) and Luke Townsend (4-23) starred as Frickley were all out for 91 in reply to Ackworth’s 141.

Kieran McIntyre (23) top scored for Frickley with skipper Townsend (34) the top runmaker for second-placed Ackworth.

Jack Whale’s unbeaten 100 helped Hemsworth MW to a 97-run win over Streethouse.

After Hemsworth made 217-8, Streethouse were all out for 120 despite 66 by Dylan Bowles as Jack Heritage took 6-43.

Hundhill Hall were all out for 131 to lose by 59 runs to top of the table Hatfield Town. Reece Johnson (26) top scored.

Moosa Bhoola’s four-wicket haul helped Kippax to maintain their promotion challenge in Division Two.

With Bhoola taking 4-24 and Zuber Patel 3-39, Kippax were able to dismiss Streethouse seconds for 150 then reached their target with seven wickets and almost 24 overs to spare, Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala top scoring with an unbeaten 71.

Streethouse collapsed from 115-2 after good batting early in their innings from Johnathan Nickerson (71) and Gopi Gadiparthi (39).

Despite 63 from Karl Buxton, Knottingley Town were all out for 169 to lose by 20 runs to Garforth Parish Church.

Diljit Singh cracked a superb century in vain for Whitley Bridge against Hensall.

With Singh hitting 113, Bridge were able to post a 221 total, but Hensall chased down the runs to win with three wickets in hand.

Jacob Merrick’s 3-15 proved in vain for Featherstone Town as they lost by five wickets to Notton in Division Three.

Notton overhauled Town’s 102, in which Jason Picken (19) top scored.

Allerton Bywater could only muster 61 runs as they lost by 114 runs to South Kirkby seconds in Division Four.

Buck Rees-McClure (7-19) and Headley Keegan (3-16) did the damage after Kirkby had made 175-6 with Bailey Hopkins (50) top scoring and Matt Weaver taking 3-35.

Charlie Abel hit four sixes and five fours in a match winning innings for Thorpe Audlin against Sykehouse in Division Six.

With Abel hitting 63 and Chris Roughley 48, Thorpe got home with five wickets to spare after restricting their opponents to 147-8.