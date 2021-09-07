Pontefract Cricket League title set to be decided on thrilling last day of season

Four wickets: Ackworth's Luke Townsend.

Leaders Fairburn are favourites to take the title as they beat Frickley Colliery by seven wickets and now face relegated Crofton Phoenix.

Ackworth, who take on Frickley, ensured the race went down to the wire as they beat Hatfield Town by six wickets with Amitpaul Kundra hitting 89, including 13 fours and two sixes, and Lovepreet Singh contributing 52 from 51 balls, with eight fours.

Luke Townsend took 4-71 and there were two wickets each for Dale Longfield, Bailey Matthews and Singh as Hatfield were bowled out for 203.

Frickley Colliery put up a good fight against Fairburn as they went in first and posted a 221-9 total. Akash Rawal led the way with 60 from 68 balls while Jack Danks hit 42, Tom Collis 35 and Adam Hayton 29.

But the leaders reached their target with seven wickets to spare as Craig Piggott led them home with an unbeaten 114.

Seventh-placed Streethouse returned to winning ways at the expense of relegated Crofton Phoenix.

A high scoring game saw Crofton make 241 with contributions from Zia Ullah (44), Riffat Kiani (39), Muhammad Nadeem (35), Noman Maan (33no) and Zamurad Khan (30).

Michael Tucker (3-27) was the most successful bowler for Streethouse, who chased down the runs to win with four wickets and seven balls to spare. Asad Bukhari (54no) led them home with valuable efforts too from Amjad Hussain (53) and Gary Rhodes (49).

A half century from Andy Briggs helped Hemsworth MW to a 63-run win over Darton.

Briggs hit nine boundaries in his knock of 67 while Jack Heritage contributed 37, James Gorton 26, Max Heritage 23 and Gavin Stevens 21 as Hemsworth made 228-9.

Darton were all out for 165 in reply, Jake Taberner, Jack Heritage, Tom Hemingway and Billy Briggs taking two wickets each.

Hundhill Hall were all out for 128 to lose by 39 runs to Hooton Pagnell.

Richard Earnshaw (35) and Scott Latimer (32no) top scored while Latimer was the pick of the Hall bowlers with 3-50 as Hooton Pagnell made 167.

Kippax sealed promotion from Division Two when they raced to a 10-wicket win over Whitley Bridge.

Openers Vasimraja Truckwala (53no) and Zubair Badat (49no) brought them home for winning points after they had bowled Bridge out for 121.

Mathew Daniel hit 45 and James Pearson 25 for a Bridge team significantly short on numbers.

Knottingley Town went down by 110 runs to Nostell St Oswald after being dismissed for 110 in reply to 220-7.

Richard Carter (26) and Daniel Lund (3-65) were their best performers.

Second from bottom Glasshoughton could not turn their fortunes round as they lost by 169 runs to Brodsworth Main.

Despite 6-52 from Lucas Whipp, they could not prevent Main from posting a big 264 total and were all out for 95 in reply.

Featherstone Town are resigned to relegation from Division Three after suffering a five-wicket defeat to Old Sharlston seconds.

Jason Picken hit 59 and received support from Richard Whiting (43) and David Merrick (40), but Town’s 192-6 total did not prove enough.

A superb century by Antony Muscroft boosted Allerton Bywater’s chances of avoiding relegation from Division Four.

They beat Hemsworth MW seconds by 118 runs after batting first and making a tremendous 283-4 score.

Muscroft led the way as he hit 18 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten knock of 121. Support came from Michael Sunderland, with 59no from 36 balls, Venkata Cherukuri (25) and Adnan Faiz (22).

Hemsworth were restricted to 165-9 in their reply despite an unbeaten 54 from Andy Biddulph and 41 by Lee Sykes.

Hamza Mehmood, with 3-46, led the Allerton attack.

Ferrybridge Power Station were unable to halt the run of promotion contenders Crofton Phoenix seconds as they were shot out for 59 in reply to their opponents’ 177.

Scott Taylor did most to restrict Crofton as he took 5-36.

Unbeaten Division Six leaders Oulton seconds were too good for Thorpe Audlin as they posted a 241-9 score then bowled their opponents out for 160.