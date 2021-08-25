Pontefract Cricket League: McIntyre bowls Frickley Colliery into title race

Frickley Colliery bowler Jason Mills.

A nine-wicket win over Streethouse kept their chances alive as although they are still back in sixth they have a game in hand on all the teams above them and are only 30 points behind leaders Fairburn.

Kieran McIntyre was their man of the match as he claimed 6-38 from 12 overs. With Jason Mills also taking 3-32, Streethouse were bowled out for 113, Dylan Bowles (21) top scoring.

Skipper Ashley Vickers led Frickley home with ease in their reply, hitting 51, while Kieren Dinnage hit 39no and Lewis Binns 25no.

Ackworth lost top spot to Fairburn after their game against Askern Welfare was abandoned with just 4.1 overs delivered.

They are now five points behind with three games remaining after being unlucky to see that rivals Fairburn were able to play – and win – their match with Hooton Pagnell.

Knottingley Town were the only Division Two team able to get a positive result from their match as they beat Streethouse seconds by seven wickets to move out of the bottom two.

Craig Larrington took 5-6 and was backed up by Chamila Wijesinghe (3-20) and John Clark (2-19) as Streethouse were bowled out for 75.

Matthew Stones (36no) then led Town home to reach their small target in 10.3 overs.