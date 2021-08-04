Pontefract Cricket League: Lamb is five alive as Allerton Bywater surprise Ferrybridge

All-round effort: Streethouse's Martin Rhodes.

With only two wins previously in the league in 2021, Allerton Bywater sat at the bottom of the table before Saturday’s derby game. But they left that form well behind to record an 174-run win, bowling Ferrybridge out for only 56 with Lamb taking 5-24 and two wickets each for Michael Sunderland and Phil Wood.

Allerton Bywater also batted well to post a 230-5 total with Adnan Faiz hitting 68, Liam Revis 62no and Wood 32.

Ackworth bounced back to winning ways to stay on the heels of the leaders in Division One when they beat Hooton Pagnell by 57 runs.

Going in first, they made 214-7 with skipper Luke Townsend hitting 47, Amitpaul Kundra 42, John Wood 39 and Dave Harris 26. In reply, Hooton Pagnell were restricted to 157-6 as Townsend claimed 4-44.

Ackworth’s conquerors last week, Hemsworth MW, were unable to follow up as they went down by three wickets to West Bretton despite posting a healthy 223-7 score. Lee Perks hit 50 and Andy Briggs contributed 48 while Jack Heritage took 3-40 in what turned out to be a losing cause.

Streethouse are up to seventh following a three-wicket success at Darton.

With Martin Rhodes taking 3-32 and Craig Ellison 3-29 they kept Darton to 180-7 then knocked off the runs as Lee Stuckey (47) top scored and further handy knocks came from Martin Rhodes (38) and Dylan Bowles (28).

Frickley Colliery came out on top in a thrilling game with Crofton Phoenix, edging home by four runs after making 229. Ashley Vickers (60) and Kieren Dinnage (48) were top scorers while Kieran McIntyre took 5-57 and Jason Mills 3-72 as Crofton were all out for 225 in the final over.

Hundhill Hall lost by four wickets to Askern Welfare after they were bowled out for 150.

Chris Walton (24) and Jed Wilkinson (21) top scored while Tom Gardner (2-6) was their most successful bowler.

Whitley Bridge lost second place in Division Two to Pollington after losing to them by 97 runs.

Despite Nathaniel Aitchison’s 5-51, Pollington were able to make 217 when put in to bat first.

Whitley were then all out for 120, with James Pearson and Ben Lodge both hitting 25.

Glasshoughton moved out of the bottom two with a six-wicket success against Streethouse seconds.

A good effort in the field saw Streethouse dismissed for 78 with Alex Clemo taking 3-20, Noor Sahaq 3-23, Lucas Whipp 2-12 and Jake Medley 2-23.

Philip Mayers top scored for Streethouse with 32, but Stuart Dick hit 32 to help Glasshoughton complete victory in the 21st over of their reply.

Despite a good batting effort Knottingley Town dropped down to third from bottom as they lost by seven wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Opener Matthew Stones hit 68 and support came from Richard Carter (31), Karl Buxton (39) and Jack Pugh (36) as Town reached 217-6 from their 46 overs. But Main had a century maker in William Drury (134no) and were able to chase down the target set in the 43rd over.

Featherstone Town were edged out in a close Division Three contest when they took on Pledwick.

Chasing Town’s 140, Pledwick squeezed home by one wicket despite good bowling efforts from Nathan Beck (4-27) and Todd Davis (3-50).

Top scorer for Featherstone was Russell Coyne with an unbeaten 52.

Thorpe Audlin batted out their 40 overs, but went down by four wickets to Ryhill & Havercroft.