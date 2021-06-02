Pontefract Cricket League: Kippax climb table with double success

Streethouse batting against Ackworth. Picture: Angie Breen

Monday’s game saw them beat Pollington by six wickets after bowling them out for 121 with three wickets each for Intekhab Ravat, Moosa Bhoola and Zubair Badat.

An unbroken stand of 56 between Vasimraja Truckwala (28no) and Munawar Chariwala (24no) brought Kippax home in just 22.4 overs.

Saturday’s fixture saw the batsmen pave the way as Kippax posted a 243 score against Old Sharlston.

Zakaria Valimulla top scored with an unbeaten 76 that included eight fours and three sixes, while skipper Zuber Patel smashed five fours and three sixes in a knock of 54no and Truckwala contributed 51.

Sharlston were dismissed for 115 in reply, Munawar Chariwala taking 4-26.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Knottingley Town had mixed fortunes, but skittled Pollington out for 34 on Saturday on their way to a seven-wicket success.

Andrew Lund (7-22) and Craig Larrington (3-10) did the bowling damage.

Two days later it was Knottingley’s turn to struggle with the bat as they were dismissed for 93 to lose by 29 runs at Oulton.

They looked well placed at half way after bowling Oulton out for 122 with Lund (3-19) and John Clark (3-17) leading the attack.

Whitley Bridge were handed a walkover win when Streethouse seconds forfeited their game on Saturday and followed up with a two-wicket success at Garforth Parish Church.

Mathew Draper’s 5-44 set them on the way to the win as Garforth were bowled out for 169. Richard Hayes (43) and Matthew Daniel (43) then led Bridge’s successful reply.

Glasshoughton slipped to third from bottom after they lost by 38 runs to Hensall.

Opener Stuart Dick hit 73, but Glasshoughton were all out for 156 in reply to their opponents’ 194.

Noor Sahaq (4-81) and Alex Clemo (3-41) were Glasshoughton’s best bowlers.

Streethouse produced a decent batting display to post a 200-9 score, but lost out to Division One leaders Ackworth.

Asad Bukhari (40), Craig Bryant (30) and Asad Bukhari (24) top scored for Streethouse while Aamir Siddique (3-87) was their most successful bowler, but could not prevent Ackworth from getting home with five wickets to spare.

Amitpaul Kundra top scored for the table toppers as he cracked 13 fours in an unbeaten 104. Support came from Bailey Mathews (35) and Luke Townsend (25) while Dale Longfield (4-33) did most to restrict Streethouse.

Frickley Colliery are in third place after beating Darton by seven wickets.

Jack Danks (4-30) did much of the damage as Darton were kept to 132-7 in their 46 overs. Frickley were then led home by Ashley Vickers, who blasted 14 fours in a 63-ball knock of 75.

Hemsworth MW were shot out for 68 to lose by 56 runs to Hatfield Town.

They had looked good at the break after Jack Heritage (5-36) led the Hemsworth attack well to have Hatfield all out for 124.

Hundhill Hall continued to find life tough in the top division, but missed out by just one run at home to Fairburn.

After dismissing their opponents for 158 with Jed Wilkinson taking 4-19 and Simon Jewitt 3-44, Hall came agonisingly close through a 24-run last wicket stand between Scott Latimer (17) and Wilkinson (5no), but ended just one short, all out for 157.