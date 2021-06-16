Pontefract Cricket League: Jewitt and Malyan clinch Hundhill Hall win against leaders Ackworth

Man clincher: Hundhill Hall's Simon Jewitt.

An unbroken 105-run stand between Simon Jewitt (80no) and Sam Malyan (24no) clinched a three-wicket win for Hall, who are down in seventh.

With Ben Dunn Birch also hitting 49 and Jack Gascoigne 26 Hall successfully chased down Ackworth’s 214, which had included a big contribution from Amitpaul Kundra, who smashed 13 fours and four sixes in an innings of 111. Dale Longfield also hit 33 and Luke Townsend 25 while Jewitt took 4-52 and Scott Latimer 3-43.

Streethouse are putting their poor start to the season behind them as they have now recorded back to back Division One wins.

Despite being bowled out for 141 they recorded a 22-run victory over Hooton Pagnell as Craig Bryant took 4-46 and Michael Tucker 4-5 in 11.3 miserly overs. Bryant also top scored with the bat as he made 26.

Hemsworth MW came out on top by 26 runs in a derby with Frickley Colliery, bowling their local rivals out for 151 in reply to 177-5.

Jack Whale (50) and Gavin Stevens (30) led the scoring with Jack Heritage taking four wickets for Hemsworth and Max Heritage and James Gorton three each.

Whitley Bridge moved up to fourth place in Division Two as Mathew Draper’s 5-46 paved the way for a seven-wicket win against Brodsworth Main.

With Lewis Longstaff also taking 3-27, Main were dismissed for 173.

Bridge then comfortably reached their target with Diljit Singh hitting 10 boundaries in a knock of 65 to lead the way. James Pearson (36) combined with him for a 114-run opening stand.

Kippax leapfrogged Knottingley Town and went into third after defeating them by 34 runs.

Batting first, Kippax made 164 as Zubair Badat hit 32, Intekhab Ravat 28 and Shakil Khan 27. Matthew Stones (3-19) and Andrew Lund (3-57) did most to restrict them.

In reply, Town were all out for 130 despite a battling 38no by Karl Buxton and 29 from Stones as Munawar Chariwala, Bashir Khalifa and Ravat all took two wickets each.

Alex Clemo hit 62 runs and took two wickets to inspire Glasshoughton to a six-wicket success against Pollington that lifted them out of the bottom two.

Liam Hopton also hit 40 as Pollington’s 183 total was overhauled while Clinton Speight, with 4-23, was the pick of Glasshoughton’s bowlers.

Despite 34 from Richard Whiting, 33 by Gareth Boucher and 31 from Josh Hepworth, Featherstone Town fell 61 runs short as they chased Thurnscoe Institute’s 244-9 in Division Three.

Hepworth also took 3-32 with the ball while Jason Picken claimed 3-38.

Gareth Portman’s knock of 54 proved in vain as Allerton Bywater lost a close Division Four game against Crofton Phoenix seconds.

Gulfraz Arif also weighed in with 36, but Allerton’s 151 did not quite prove enough, although Crofton only squeezed home with two wickets to spare as Arif took 3-20, Portman 2-28 and Michael Sunderland 2-46.

Ferrybridge Power Station slipped to third place after losing out in another close contest with Denby Grange.

After Jack Hart (3-40) led the attack well to restrict Grange to 175-8, Ferry fought back from 20-4 to get within 11 runs before they ended on 164-9. David Shaw (51no) top scored while Marc Lumb hit 24 and Neil Tucker 21.

Promotion-chasing Thorpe Audlin raced to a nine-wicket win against Darton seconds in Division Six.