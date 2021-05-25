Pontefract Cricket League: Ackworth stay unbeaten while Frickley Colliery climb table

Hundhill Hall's Simon Jewitt.

After a rain enforced rest the early season pacesetters made it four wins from their four completed league fixtures after restricting Fairburn to 185-7 from their 46 overs.

Although opener Jake Abdy made 107, the rest of the Fairburn batsmen found it tougher going with Luke Townsend taking 3-37 and Scott Hibbett 2-38.

Ackworth knocked off the runs in just 26.4 overs as opener Amitpaul Kundra led the way with an unbeaten 88 that included 10 fours and four sixes. Support came from Dave Harris (45) and Bailey Mathews (27no).

Frickley Colliery moved up to third place after a 78-run success at home to West Bretton.

Jason Mills (3-24), Kieran Mcintyre (2-34), Luke Malone (2-3) and Aimee Danks (2-0) combined to skittle Bretton out for 62 after Frickley had made 140 with Jack Danks (42) top scoring.

Hundhill Hall lost out by 20 runs at Crofton Phoenix after being bowled out for 143 with Ben Dunn Birch (28) and Simon Jewitt (23no) their leading contributors.

Scott Latimer, Nathan Hurcomb and Elliott Fletcher all took two wickets each to keep Crofton to 163-7.

Hemsworth MW were dismissed for 112 as they went down by 65 runs to Hooton Pagnell.

They were replying to their opponents’ 177-5 total, but it was a struggle with Steven Roberts (22) and Jack Whale (21) top scoring.

Roberts was Hemsworth’s best bowler as he claimed 3-54.

Streethouse are still without a win after their match with Askern Welfare was abandoned.

Kippax also had their scheduled Division Two game at Garforth Parish Church rained off, but Knottingley Town played and won by 22 runs against neighbours Glasshoughton.

After being bowled out for 124 prospects of victory did not look great, but innings of 22 from Richard Carter and 21 by Matthew Stones proved crucial.

Glasshoughton were all out for 104 with only Alex Clemo (29) making much impact against an attack led by Stones (4-23) and Craig Larrington (3-24).

Noor Sahaq (3-50) and Clemo (3-18) were the pick of Glasshoughton’s bowlers.

Streethouse seconds were bowled out for just 70 as they lost by 163 runs to Rothwell to stay rooted firmly to the bottom spot.

Craig Ellison (4-70) was their best performer on a disappointing day.

In Division Four there was a 63-run defeat for Ferrybridge Power Station at Crofton Phoenix seconds.

Going into the game unbeaten the table topping Ferrybridge side were all out for 105 in reply to 168-8 with only Aaron Snowdon (35) and Jack Hart (25) putting up much resistance.