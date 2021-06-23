Pontefract Cricket League: Ackworth knocked off top, Streethouse continue revival

Ackworth batsman Scott Walker.

After failing to win any of their first seven league matches in 2021 it has been a remarkable turn around for Streethouse and they produced an impressive display to defeat Crofton by a six-wicket margin.

They did have to recover from a poor start in their innings, but with Gary Rhodes hitting 12 fours in an unbeaten 85 and Amjad Hussain making 55 from 65 balls they were able to pass Phoenix’s 187 score despite being 51-4 at one stage.

Aamir Siddique (3-60) and Craig Ellison (3-45) were successful Streethouse bowlers with Rhodes also adding two wickets to his batting exploits.

Ackworth surrendered top spot to Hatfield Town when they lost to them by 21 runs in a key Division One match.

They found wickets hard to come by, but did a decent job in the field in keeping Hatfield to 187-4.

Ackworth then reached 130-3 in their reply and looked on course for victory only to see their last seven wickets tumble for 36 runs to leave them all out on 166. Lovepreet Singh (33) top scored with Dave Harris contributing 31 and Scott Walker 23.

Jason Mills took 5-43 in vain as Frickley Colliery dropped down to sixth place with a 110-run defeat to Fairburn.

Mills did his best to restrict Fairburn, but their 243-7 total proved too big for Frickley, who were all out for 136, with Adam Hayton (33) top scoring.

Hemsworth MW improved their position with an 84-run success against Darton.

Batting first, Hemsworth made 212-8 with good contributions from Gavin Stevens (51), Andy Brigg (48) and Jason Garrick (25).

In reply, Darton were all out for 130 as Jack Heritage led the Welfare attack by taking 4-59 and Max Heritage claimed 3-19.

Despite 4-28 by Scott Latimer, Hundhill Hall went down by six runs to Hooton Pagnell in a close Division One contest.

They restricted their opponents to 146-7 from 46 overs, but were all out for 138 after failing to cash in on a good start given them by openers Richard Earnshaw (37) and Ben Dunn Birch (25).

A terrific batting display set Kippax up for an 111-run win over neighbours Whitley Bridge to move up to second place in Division Two

Kippax amassed 363 after being put in. Vasimraja Truckwala smashed six sixes and six fours in a knock of 78 and support came from Moosa Bhoola (65, including 10 fours and a six), Munawar Chariwala (48), Zubair Badat (35) and Zuber Patel (33).

James Pearson fought back for Bridge with 5-37 while Colin Banks took 3-46.

Chris Welburn led the Bridge reply with an innings of 79 that included 14 fours and a six. Lewis Longstaff weighed in with 44 and Mathew Daniel 43, but they were all out for 252. Munawar Chariwala (3-66) and Bhoola (3-45) were the pick of Kippax’s bowlers.

Stuart Dick guided Glasshoughton home for a narrow victory in their Division Two match against Brodsworth Main.

Chasing their opponents’ 222-9, Dick hit an unbeaten 62 to bring Glasshoughton home with 14 balls to spare. It was a close run thing, however, as they only had one wicket to spare.

Opener Liam Hopton also hit 62, but wickets went down at regular intervals to set up an exciting finish.

Alex Clemo had earlier done most to restrict Brodsworth as he took 6-30.

Despite 4-25 from Matthew Stones, Knottingley Town were edged out by three wickets in their game against Nostell St Oswald.

Defeat was on the cards when Town were bowled out for 102, Karl Buxton (25) top scoring.

Gareth Boucher’s unbeaten century proved in vain as Featherstone Town lost by five wickets to Old Sharlston seconds.

Boucher cracked 12 boundaries as he made 100 not out exactly and with support coming from Jason Picken (62) Featherstone looked well placed at half way after totalling 221-4.

But Sharlston batsmen also found conditions to their liking as they paced their run chase perfectly to clinch victory off the last ball.

Three wickets each for Adnan Faiz, Richard Lamb and Muhammad Arif helped Allerton Bywater to their first Division Four win of the season.

They were able to bowl Hemsworth MW seconds out for 99 and then reached their target with four wickets to spare, Lamb (25no) and Liam Revis (18no) bringing them home.

Liam Murphy (3-25) was Hemsworth’s best bowler and Lee Perks (41) their top scorer.

Third-placed Ferrybridge Power Station completed an eight-wicket win over Crofton Phoenix seconds.

Marc Lumb (78) and Richard Lumb (46no) led their reply well after Crofton had been bowled out for 142 with Scott Taylor taking 4-29.

Thorpe Audlin were all out for 114 to lose their Division Six match by 107 runs to Oulton seconds.