Kippax promoted as champions in Pontefract League

Champions: Kippax CC.

Victory over Rothwell by 107 runs clinched first place for the Welfare cricketers as they edged out Oulton for the title, finishing five points ahead of their fellow promoted club.

It represented something of an amazing fightback by Kippax who had to play catch up after a number of their games mid-season were postponed to leave them 88 points behind Oulton at one stage.

In their last game Shakil Khan came up with a crucial knock of 79no, hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Yunus Valimulla also contributed 47, Zubair Badat 33 and 30 as Kippax posted a 235 total.

Rothwell were bowled out for 128 in reply with Museji Bhoola taking 5-24 and Intekhab Ravat 3-44.

Kippax won by 117 runs on Saturday when they took on relegated Glasshoughton.

Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (82) top scored as Kippax reached 308-7 from their 46 overs.

Support came from Altaf Patel (43no), Shakil Khan (40), Badat (34) and Truckwala (31) while Lucas Whipp took 3-103 and Dean Medley 3-75.

Glasshoughton's spirited reply saw them total 191 with the bulk of the runs coming from Alex Clemo, who hit 14 fours and a six in a knock of 92, and Conor Boulton (43).

Khan, Bhoola, Imran Pandor and Badat each claimed two wickets.

Knottingley Town finished in ninth place after signing off with an eight-wicket success against Hensall.

Matthew Stones brought them home for a convincing win as he hit an unbeaten 88 off 66 balls, smashing 17 boundaries.

A good effort in the field had seen Hensall bowled out for 157 with Daniel Hayes taking 3-28, Craig Larrington 3-48, Chamila Wijesinghe 2-51 and Stones 2-25.

Sixth placed Whitley Bridge ended their season on a losing note as they went down by two wickets to Nostell St Oswald.

After being put in they were restricted to 157-9 with Lewis Longstaff (43) top scoring.