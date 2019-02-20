Chris Clarkson backed to be a hit at Castleford

Chris Clarkson has been backed to make a success of his move to Castleford Tigers.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR back-rower Clarkson signed a one-year deal with the Tigers at the end of last week and head coach Daryl Powell believes he is a good addition to the Castleford squad.

He said: “Obviously with what’s happened with a couple of our middle players and back rowers Mike McMeeken and Oli Holmes being missing at the moment then I thought it was important that we got Chris in and give him an opportunity to show what he’s got.

“He’s a good player, we know that and have got experience of him in the past, and he’ll add to us.

“Depth wise he certainly will and I’m hoping he really grabs the opportunity.

“We did the same thing when we brought in Alex Foster and Fozzy certainly took his opportunity.

“He looks like one of our better players now and it’s fantastic to see how he grabbed hold of it.

“Chris has got the same opportunity to do that now.”

Clarkson is set to be included in the Tigers’ 19-man squad for the trip to London Broncos this Saturday and his arrival is good timing with Cas set to have six first team squad members sidelined through injury.

Powell added: “If he’s needed he has played consistently well at Super League level in the past.

“He came through a great system at Leeds and he’s played a number of games since he left there so he will be great for us.

“He’s real tough, he’s fit and he’s fitted into the group really well. Everybody’s been impressed with him and he’s got a good opportunity now to cement his future with us.

“It’s in his hands. I know he’s a really good professional and he’ll be doing everything he can to make the most of the opportunity.”