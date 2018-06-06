Chance for fans to quiz Castleford’s senior stars

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club holds its senior players evening at the Riverside Signs and Designs Restaurant, MAH Jungle, next Tuesday night (7.45pm start).

Guest stars are Michael Shenton, Grant Millington, Jake Webster, Paul McShane and Luke Gale, who will take part in a question and answer session with fans.

Admission to the EHS domestic appliances sponsored event is members £1, non members £3. There will be a raffle and tea and coffee will be available.

CTSC memberships are available on the night, £5 adult, £2.50 junior, £10 family.