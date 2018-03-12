Chance for Castleford Tigers fans to quiz club’s directors

CASTLEFORD TIGERS Supporters Club will hold a ‘Meet the Directors’ evening in the Signs and Designs restaurant at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tomorrow (Tuesday).

The confirmed guests at the question and answer event, which is sponsored by the Black Swan, Normanton, are Mark Grattan, Ian Fulton, Steve Vause, Steve Gill, Dion Lowe and John Duff.

Representatives from marketing, commercial, bars, retail, grounds team and player welfare will also attend the event which starts at 7.45pm.

Fans are advised to arrived early because a large attendance is expected.

The event is for CTSC members only and admission is £1.

CTSC 2018 membership will be available on the night.

The cost is £5 adults, £10 family (two adults and two under 16s) and under 16s £2.50.

Raffle, tea and coffee will be available.