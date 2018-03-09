Champions Wanderers too good for lowly Crofton WMC

DEFENDING champions Wanderers regained top spot in Five Towns Quiz League Division One by trouncing Crofton WMC 79-48 on Monday evening.

Wanderers are level on points with Flanagan’s Army with a superior points difference.

Both teams have three matches to play and they meet in a potential championship decider in the final league fixture on Monday, March 26.

In Division Two, second-placed Railwaymen pipped G-Fivers 64-62 in the closest finish of the night.

Kippax Ex-Service Club won 59-36 at Leading Ladies and Rockin’ Gladiators beat Little ‘Un 67-48.

RESULTS - Division 1: Olde Taverners 61, Vulcan Bombers 54; Vulcan Mosquitoes 63, Featherstone Phoenix 50; Wanderers 79, Crofton WMC 48.

Division 2: Railwaymen 64, G Fivers 62; Leading Ladies 36, Kippax Ex-Service Club 59; Little ‘Un 48, Rockin’ Gladiators 67.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 15, won 13, points 26; Flanagan’s Army 15-13-26; Vulcan Mosquitoes 15-8-17; Olde Taverners 15-6-13; Featherstone Phoenix 16-5-10; Crofton WMC 16-4-9; Vulcan Bombers 16-3-7.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes 15-15-30; Railwaymen 15-11-23; G-Fivers 15-10-21; Rockin’ Gladiators 16-8-16; Kippax Ex-Service Club 16-6-12; Leading Ladies 15-1-3; Little ‘Un 15-1-3.