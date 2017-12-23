Champions grab two-point lead over title rivals

Wanderers have moved two points clear at the top of Five Towns Quiz League Division One.

Defending champions Wanderers won 76-55 at Crofton WMC in their game in hand over title rivals Flanagan’s Army who were without a fixture this week.

Vulcan Mosquitoes pipped Featherstone Phoenix 68-63 and Olde Taverners won 70-57 at Vulcan Bombers.

Unbeaten Division Two pacesetters Golden Lion were without a match but they retained a five-point lead because closest rivals G-Fivers lost 79-68 to Railwaymen.

Kippax Ex-Service Club beat Leading Ladies 68-34.

RESULTS - Division One: Crofton WMC 55, Wanderers 76; Featherstone Phoenix 63, Vulcan Mosquitoes 68; Vulcan Bombers 57, Olde Taverners 70.

Division Two: G-Fivers 68, Railwaymen 79; Kippax Ex-Serv 68, Leading Ladies 34; Rockin’ Gladiators 66, Little ‘Un 44.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 9, won 8, points 16; Flanagan’s Army 9-7-14; Vulcan Mosquitoes 9-6-13; Olde Taverners 9-3-7; Featherstone Phoenix 10-3-6; Crofton WMC 10-2-5; Vulcan Bombers 10-2-5.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes (Ferrybridge) 9-9-18; G-Fivers 10-6-13; Railwaymen 9-6-11; Rockin’ Gladiators 10-6-12; Kippax Ex-Service Club 10-3-6; Leading Ladies 9-1-2; Little ‘Un 9-1-2.

The league’s Knock-out Cup first round ties are on January 8. The matches are:

Crofton WMC v Railwaymen, Featherstone Phoenix v Leading Ladies, Flanagan’s Army v Vulcan Mosquitoes, G-Fivers v Little ‘Un, Kippax Ex-Service Club v Golden Lion Dudes, Olde Taverners v Rockin’ Gladiators, Vulcan Bombers v Wanderers.