Challenge Cup tie at Featherstone Rovers will be streamed live by BBC

THE Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie between Normanton Knights and Rochdale Hornets at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium next Saturday, March 17 (2pm kick-off) has been selected to be live streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Normanton Knights are one of only three community sides remaining in the competition.

They have beaten the Royal Navy, Rochdale Mayfield and Batley Boys to reach the fourth round.

Warrington Wolves second rowe forward Ben Westwood is a product of the club and has lifted the Challenge Cup three times in his career.

Normanton’s opponents Rochdale are one of 11 Betfred Championship teams to enter the competition at this stage.