Challenge Cup fifth round draw on Tuesday evening

FORMER Featherstone Rovers Ladies player Gemma Walsh and St Helens Ladies scrum-half Faye Gaskin will conduct the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw live on the BBC Sport website next Tuesday evening (7pm).

Walsh and Gaskin are involved in the draw to celebrate the launch of the Women’s Super League campaign which gets underway next month.

Super League teams Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Widnes Vikings and Catalans Dragons will enter the draw alongside the 12 winning sides from the fourth round of the competition which will be played this weekend.

Forrmer England women’s skipper Walsh is now captain of Wigan Warriors Ladies.

She played in the 2005, 2008 and 2013 Women’s RL World Cups and has made 15 appearances for the national side.

Domestically, she played for Featherstone Rovers Ladies (formerly Wakefield Panthers) for over 15 years and also played for Thatto Heath Ladies in 2017 before coming out of retirement to join her hometown club Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2018 season.

Gaskin has six caps for England Women, including appearances in the 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup against the Cook Islands, Australia Jillaroos and their semi-final tie against the Kiwi Ferns.

Gaskin will play at St Helens Ladies, formerly Thatto Heath Ladies, during 2018.