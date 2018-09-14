Castleford Tigresses show Yorkshire grit to stun Warriors

Castleford Tigers Women tightened their grip on a top four place with an all-important 12-10 win at Wigan Warriors.

First half tries from Georgia Roche and Sinead Peach plus two conversions by Tara Stanley sealed the win.

It was an even start to the game with both sides enjoying chances and spells with possession, but it was Wigan who eventually took the lead. Rachel Thompson collected her own grubber kick and crossed the whitewash down the left to make it 4-0.

Georgia Roche produced the perfect reply. A loose Wigan pass saw Roche come up with an interception and a 40-metre dash to level up the scores. Tara Stanley’s conversion put the Tigresses a couple of points ahead.

Moments later, Castleford were in again. Sinead Peach spotted a gap in the Wigan defence and took full advantage of the opportunity by crossing the whitewash. Another successful Stanley conversion made it 12-4.

The hosts came out red hot in the second half. Castleford’s defence was being continuously tested, but every time Wigan asked a question, the Tigresses kept finding all the answers.

The visitors went down to 12 in the 65th minute when the referee sent full-back Stanley to the sin-bin for a high challenge on Rebecca Greenfield. But despite being a player down, Castleford still continued to frustrate Wigan.

The Warriors eventually did get their try as they stretched Castleford’s defence, allowing Alison Burrows to salvage some late points.

Michelle Davis kicked the conversion which, despite hitting the cross bar, managed to get over making the scores 12-10 in favour of Cas. But as soon as the ball went over, the referee’s final whistle blew, meaning the end of the game and a famous Castleford victory away in Wigan.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield praised her side after the game, saying: “We knew it was going to be a close game. I told the girls that it was all about their performance and luckily we got the performance and the result as well.”

This Sunday Cas take on Leeds Rhinos in a huge West Yorkshire derby. The two sides have been involved in some famous battles this season, none more so than the Challenge Cup final that was won by the Rhinos following a thrilling clash in Warrington.