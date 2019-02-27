Castleford Tigers: Youngsters in 19-man squad for Hull KR game

One of Castleford Tigers’ youngsters is in line to make his competitive first team debut when Hull KR visit the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a Betfred Super League game on Friday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

Castleford’s 19-man squad includes three who have not previously played Super League rugby for the Tigers so at least one of the players will play a part in the final 17.

With Adam Milner injured head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to the 19 that were on duty at London last weekend, bringing in young forward Lewis Peachey into the squad. He will compete with Cory Aston and Jacques O’Neill for one of the substitutes’ roles.

Talking about Milner’s injury and opportunities for youngsters, Powell said: “It’s positive news for Adam, not for this week but on the whole.

“He’s sore and he’s had a fair bit of treatment but there is no break which when I first saw his reaction I thought there was going to be a serious injury in there. He’s in a fair bit of pain but he will probably be available next week.

“There will be another opportunity this week for someone to make a debut. We have nobody else to come in from our senior group of players that are missing so we will give an opportunity to a young man who deserves it.”

Tickets are still available from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape as well as online from the Tigers website.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

24. Cory Aston

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

29. Jacques O’Neill

28. Lewis Peachey

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts