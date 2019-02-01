Castleford Tigers Women warm-up for new season with game at York

Castleford Tigers Women will take on York City Knights Ladies in their first game of 2019.

The pre-season friendly will take place on Sunday, at noon.

The game will be played on Haxby Road, in York, the same ground which saw the Tigresses pick up an impressive 62-0 win against the Knights in the opening game of the 2018 season.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield is looking forward to the clash.

She said: “We’ve been working hard in pre-season, both on the field and in the gym, so it will be interesting to see how far we have come ahead of this new season. The plan is to give our younger players some game time and try out players in different positions. Nevertheless, we want to get back to Castleford with a confidence-boosting win in the bag.”

Anfield admitted she was happy with progress that her side have made in pre-season and is particularly impressed with how the two new signings have integrated into the team.

She added: “We were disappointed with how last season finished in going out to Leeds. It was only a matter of days before the players were asking for programmes to do in the off season. Some of them have hit it really hard which is good.

“It feels like we hit the ground running and picked up where we left off so I’m pretty impressed with where we are at.”

Rhiannion Marshall, who recently signed for the Tigers from Leeds, is also excited for the friendly saying: “I’m looking forward to putting on the Tigers shirt for the very first time. We’ve been working hard in pre-season so it will be good to finally get on to the field.

“The score doesn’t matter as long as we perform well. It’s not all gonna go right. That’s normal. This will be out first game together and we will definitely need time to gel. I’m expecting it to be a little bit hit and miss but once the final whistle blows we will go back to training and work on the things that need improving.”