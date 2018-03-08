Castleford Tigers Women’s 2018 fixtures confirmed

The Women’s Super League fixtures for 2018 and the seven elite teams, including Castleford Tigers Women, that will take part have today been confirmed.

Bradford Bulls Women, Featherstone Rovers Ladies, Castleford Tigers Women and York City Knights Ladies will join St Helens Ladies, formerly known as Thatto Heath Ladies, and newly formed sides Leeds Rhinos Women and Wigan Warriors Women in this year’s competition.

Each team will play each other twice over 14 rounds of the regular season which will begin on April 8 and end on September 30.

The top four teams at this point will then enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 13 at the Manchester Regional Arena, Etihad Campus.

Castleford Tigers Women 2018 Fixtures:

Round 1 - Sunday, April 15 - BYE

Round 2 - Sunday, April 22 - York City Knights Ladies (A)

Round 3 - Sunday, April 29 - Bradford Bulls Women (H)

Round 5 - Sunday, May 6 - Wigan Warriors Women (H)

Round 4 - Sunday, May 13 - Featherstone Rovers Ladies (A)

Round 6 - Sunday, May 27 - Leeds Rhinos Women (A)

Round 7 - Sunday, June 17 - St. Helens Women (H)

Round 8 - Sunday, June 24 - BYE

Round 9 - Sunday, July 8 - York City Knights Ladies (H)

Round 10 - Sunday, August 12 - Bradford Bulls Women (A)

Round 11 - Sunday, August 19- Featherstone Rovers Ladies (H)

Round 12 - Sunday, September 9 - Wigan Warriors Women (A)

Round 13 - Sunday, September 16 - Leeds Rhinos Women (H)

Round 14 - Sunday, September 30 - St. Helens Women (A)

Semi-final - Weekend of October 6/7

Women’s Super League Grand Final - Saturday, October 13 - Manchester Regional Arena, Etihad Campus.