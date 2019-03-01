Castleford Tigers supporters make their contribution

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club have shown their support for the team again by making a £3,000 donation.

This takes the amount raised by the CTSC since they were established in 2004 to well over £80,000 with the latest contribution going to aid the Tigers’ performance department in the 2019 campaign.

The £3,000 has been utilised by the club’s coaching, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and analysis departments to fund a brand new laptop to help support their GPS programme for the first team squad, as well as a pair of Microsoft Surface Pro tablets to allow full access to the software while on the move during training sessions and on a matchday.

The equipment has been put to full use by the squad during the club’s promising start to the new season, with members of the CTSC recently invited down to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a demonstration.

CTSC secretary Paul Burns-Williamson said: “We were delighted to invest some of the recent funds into this vital aspect of the club’s performance.

“Whilst the GPS programme has been in use for a number of seasons by the Tigers, and indeed by other clubs, the new laptop and tablets are allowing the coaching staff to take things to the next level for 2019.

“We were given a real insight into just how regularly it is used, not only during matches, but to monitor the plays throughout their training sessions as well. The club’s strength and conditioning coaches provided a lot of detail on its role across the various performance departments and how the equipment has been used in our opening matches this season.

“It’s pleasing once again for the CTSC to make a positive impact on the club, which wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing support of our members.”

CTSC memberships are available online at www.ctsc.org.uk or sign up in person in the Tiger Bar on matchdays.