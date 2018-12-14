Castleford Tigers: Storey aiming for first team experience in 2019

Teenage talent Robbie Storey is enjoying his step-up into the senior ranks with Castleford Tigers.

The Yorkshire Academy centre is having his first pre-season with the senior players after being promoted from the under 19s.

The Hull-born youngster is aiming to gain some first team experience in 2019 and relishing the opportunity to improve his game with the help of the senior boys.

He said: “With it being my first time since stepping up from the 19s it’s a massive step-up going in with the first team. Obviously it’s a lot tougher and you need to be a lot fitter to step up into the first team.

“But it’s going good, though, and the boys have really welcomed me.

“It’s really bringing my confidence up.

“I’ve got the likes of Shenny, Tuoyo and Gilly in my position right now, who are a bit older than me, and they are bringing me up to standard.

“They’ve been here a few years now so they are showing me how to do it and what to expect – they are really good lads.

“Hopefully I’d like to get some games, get that shirt on and hopefully get a number this year as well.”

Storey recently played in the Yorkshire academy team against the Australian schoolboys at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and enjoyed the experience.

He added: “Playing against the Australians was a tough test – I hadn’t played rugby for a few weeks so it was good get the ball in my hand and play a game.

“It was one of the biggest games I’ve played in. Unfortunately we lost, but it was a very good experience.”

Storey and the rest of the Cas squad went on a short camp to Cumbria last weekend as they did farm work, created shelter and took on team exercises.