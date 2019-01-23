Castleford Tigers star Gale announced as Rugby League World Cup ambassador

Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale has been announced as the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) CreatedBy ambassador with a job to figurehead the tournament’s legacy initiative and use his grassroots experience to promote the community capital funding opportunities for clubs and organisations.

The CreatedBy programme is the tournament’s facilities initiative, for which £10million worth of government funding has been made available. The programme is currently open for applications for small scale requests of up to £15,000 for the provision of capital items, kit and equipment or to refurbish existing facilities. Large scale requests of £15,000 plus are also available for changing rooms, clubhouses and pitch improvement works.

Castleford half-back Gale, who was Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2017 has worked tirelessly with the grassroots game in recent years, having founded the #KickingForGrassroots campaign which aims to drive participation in the sport. The campaign aims to help clubs build capacity, secure funding to further develop their offering and support sustainability with the grassroots game.

Gale joins an already strong roster of tournament ambassadors; Kevin Sinfield represents the Men’s game, St Helens and England star, Jodie Cunningham, is the face of the Women’s game and Wheelchair Rugby League is being promoted by Leeds Rhinos and England player, James Simpson. Jodie Cunningham recently became a full-time member of staff on the Rugby League World Cup 2021 organising team and will work closely with Luke on the CreatedBy programme.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the RLWC2021, said: “Luke’s a fantastic player and his work with the grassroots game is equally impressive. He’s worked incredibly hard to set up #KickingForGrassroots and I cannot think of anyone better to be the figurehead of our CreatedBy programme.

“I look forward to working with Luke who will play an important role in helping clubs to fully realise the potential for funding by imparting his knowledge and experience. Luke knows what it takes to inspire the next generation of players.”

Gale added: “I have a huge passion for the grassroots game. Without the support I received from community clubs and projects during my development, I simply would not have made it to where I am today.

“I’m incredibly proud of my career so far and I owe a lot to those who helped me along the way. #KickingForGrassroots and becoming an ambassador for CreatedBy are ways for me to help play my part in helping the next generation.”