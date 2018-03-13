Castleford Tigers poised to announce signing of Hull prop Watts on three-year contract

CASTLEFORD’S new director of rugby Jon Wells is set to make his first signing with the shock capture of Hull FC prop Liam Watts.

The Tigers are set to announce they have signed the 27-year-old on a three-year deal after agreeing a substantial fee with Hull.

They have beaten off strong interest from other clubs to sign Watts who has made over 150 appearances for Hull.

Watts was sent off for the fourth time in two seasons earlier this month after head-butting Warrington’s Dom Crosby and was handed a three-match ban.

His seven-year spell at Hull ended this week when they agreed to sell him.

It is reported that Hull agreed a fee with Championship side Toronto Wolfpack but Castleford then moved in to snap him up after being alerted of his availability.

Signed from Hull KR in 2012, Watts became one of Hull FC’s stand-out forwards but his disciplinary record let him down.