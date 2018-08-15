Castleford Tigers name squad for Warrington game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19 man squad ahead of Friday’s Super League Super 8s clash with Warrington Wolves at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The game is the first of four home games the Tigers will play at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the Super 8s and will kick-off at 7:45pm.

Powell has made three changes to the 19-man squad that lost at Wigan last week. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has failed to recover from the injury that kept him from playing at the DW Stadium, while Jesse Sene-Lefao (knee) and Adam Milner (head) picked up injuries in the game with the Warriors.

In their places are Grant Millington, Calum Turner and Peter Mata’utia, the latter in line to make his home debut since joining the club from Leigh a few weeks ago.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:

26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 5. Greg Eden, 6. Jamie Ellis, 28. Kieran Gill, 11. Oliver Holmes, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 8. Junior Moors, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 33. Calum Turner, 16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.