Castleford Tigers name squad for Wakefield Trinity match

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Wakefield Trinity at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night.

It could be the last home game of the season for the Tigers, who are hoping for a big crowd to send them on the way to the play-offs.

The squad shows just one change to the 19-man squad who claimed victory over Huddersfield Giants last week with Will Maher replacing the injured Joe Wardle.

Powell loves a local derby and knows how much the fans enjoy it.

He said: “Castleford and Wakefield fans don’t always like each other and it’s all about who can win the banter battle when they go into the work the morning after the match. It should be a great game for the fans.

“Wakefield are pretty adventurous in the way they play. They have got some smart players and a pretty big pack. Their back line is exciting and they are dangerous.”

Tickets are available from the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes, from the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape and via the Tigers online box office. Fans can save £2 per ticket by pre-purchasing tickets instore prior to game day.

Castleford Tigers squad: 26. James Clare, 23. Mitch Clark, 5. Greg Eden, 7. Luke Gale, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 36. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 8. Junior Moors, 1. Ben Roberts,

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 32. Liam Watts, 3. Jake Webster.