Castleford Tigers name squad for opening match at St Helens

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for the opening round fixture against St Helens in the Betfred Super League 2018.

The Tigers travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night with the game kicking off at 7.45pm and set for live coverage on Sky.

Youngster Jake Trueman has been named in the 19-man squad and could make the final 17 on Friday night.

Talking about his progress, Cas boss Powell said: “Jake Trueman has had an outstanding pre-season, he’s played well in our warm-up games and he’s been awesome in training so he could get an opportunity on Friday night.”

Tickets will be available to buy until 1pm on Friday at the Tigers Den club shop and via the Tigers online box office. Official coach travel to this game is now fully booked.

Castleford’s 19-man squad is:

18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 6. Jamie Ellis, 7. Luke Gale, 22. James Green, 11. Oliver Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 8. Junior Moors, 1. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle, 3. Jake Webster.