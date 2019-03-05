Castleford Tigers make two changes to 19-man squad for trip to Warrington

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad for Thursday’s game at Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers go to the Halliwell Jones Stadium aiming to hold onto their top spot and 100 per cent record in the Betfred Super League.

They will be without the suspended Grant Millington and have seven players sidelined with injury, but have Alex Foster and Adam Milner back in the squad after brief injury spells.

Both players will go straight into contention for a place in the gameday squad with youngster Lewis Peachey dropping out alongside front-rower Millington.

Foster has missed two games after picking up a slight groin injury in the lead up to the London Broncos game while Milner picked up his injury during the Broncos clash, injuring his knee in a collision.

Powell said the physio team will monitor the progress of both players as they return from injury

He said: “Alex Foster trained on Monday with the squad and he will be okay to play against Warrington. Adam Milner has not trained yet this week but we will look at him as the week goes on. I’m hopefully he’ll be good to play but I’m not certain at the moment.”

Tickets for the game are available at the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape right up until 12 noon on Thursday.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

24. Cory Aston

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

17. Alex Foster

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts