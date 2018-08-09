Castleford Tigers looking for Super start in key game

After a week off it is back to action in a big way for Castleford Tigers with a “key” game against Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

Daryl Powell’s men can go second with victory at the DW Stadium and the Tigers boss is keen to have his players fully motivated for a game that could prove important come the end of the Super 8s.

Jake Trueman in action in Castleford Tigers' game against Wigan in June.

Powell said: “It’s a key game for us. After it we’ll either be in front of them or three points behind. Then we play Warrington a week before Wembley and Catalans the week after so there needs to be a fantastic attitude from us.

“We’ll go after all three games and then we’ll see where we are.

“We are in a great position regardless, we are third with a decent cushion. We don’t want to rely on the cushion because we want to get second, we’ve just got to get on with our season.

“It is about performance, standards and winning games. We are trying to win a Grand Final, we are not trying to cling on to anything.

“We are trying to be positive about everything that’s in front of us. We have an opportunity to do that. From everything I see from the players, I don’t see any reason why that’s not possible.”

Powell is expecting a typically fierce game at Wigan with both sides holding victories over each other from the regular season.

He said: “We have had a good battle with them in recent years. They are a good quality team and an outstanding club and we are the upstarts a little bit.

“We have got ourselves into the top four and we feel like we are a genuine top four club now and we are there by right. We are challenging teams like Wigan by right.

“We want to use every motivation we’ve got and them being the big-time team they are we want to get after them. We are looking forward to it.”

Cas will be taking fresh players to Wigan.

Powell added: “It’s been good to freshen the boys up – a reward for a lot of hard work.

“It has been tough for a lot of players. There’s been a lot of pressure put on certain players because of the injuries and they’ve stood up really well.

“They look fresh and we’ve trained really hard. We’ve had a couple of great sessions and we had a focus meeting the other day which went pretty well so we’re ready to go.”