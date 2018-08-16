Castleford Tigers looking for complete performance

Warrington Wolves may have the Challenge Cup final on the back of their minds, but Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell expects them to be fully committed opponents when they come to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tomorrow night for a round two Super 8s match.

With the teams locked together on the same points in the table there is plenty to play for and the opportunity to open up a gap will have both sides fired up according to the Tigers coach.

Powell told the Express: “I’d expect them to come with a really strong team, looking to put a good performance in.

“We’ve got to make sure they have their minds on the Challenge Cup final

“It’s up to us to be so aggressive in our play that they think about what’s going to happen the week after.

“We beat them a few weeks back with quite a few missing, but they are going to want to put a performance in before they go to Wembley so we’ve got to make sure that we put a performance in and play over the top of them.

“They are a good side and we’ll have to play well to beat them.

“We’ve got to be good down the middle to contain them because they have a big pack and on the back of that Daryl Clark, who is one of the best hookers in the competition.”

Powell is looking for a big improvement in consistency from his team after they found themselves 20-0 down at half-time last Friday at Wigan and could not quite reel their top four rivals in.

He said: “We need an 80-minute performance because in the Super 8s you are against the best teams every week and we certainly need to start better than last week.

“It’s important we get our Super 8s kicked off and it’s a key game for us.

“It’s about us playing well. We had 40 minutes of a good performance last week and 40 minutes of a poor one.

“Hopefully we can maintain what we did in the second half as we go into the Warrington game.”

Castleford will be without Jesse Sene-Lefao and Adam Milner for the game after they picked up knocks last week, but they have three players back.

Powell explained: “Adam Milner got a head knock. He’s had headaches over the weekend and vomiting as well so he won’t play.

“Jesse Sene-Lefao hurt his knee when he was clobbered round the head. It’s a grade two ACL injury and I’m not sure how long he’ll be out, but potentially medium term.

“We’ve got QLT, Peter Mata’utia and Grant Millington back. they’ve all trained this week and hopefully they’ll be available.”