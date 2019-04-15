Castleford Tigers handed revenge mission after away draw to Hull FC in Coral Challenge Cup

Castleford Tigers face a tough first match in this year's Coral Challenge up after being drawn away to Hull FC.

Daryl Powell's men will be looking for revenge against a Hull team that knocked them out of the cup at the quarter-final stage in 2017.

They have already won a Betfred Super League game at Hull's KCOM Stadium this year, but can expect a massive test in a sixth round tie set to take place in the week of May 9-12.

The match is likely to be chosen for live TV coverage with two cup games to be televised on BBC1 and BBC2 and also two games selected by Sky Sports.

The draw was broadcast live on the BBC Sport website this evening and conducting it was Paul Sculthorpe MBE and BBC Rugby League pundit Jon Wilkin, who have both lifted the prestigious Challenge Cup trophy on four occasions respectively.

Holders Catalans Dragons were drawn at home against Doncaster RLFC, the lowest ranked team remaining in this year’s competition, while there are four all-Super League ties, including Warrington Wolves against Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants hosting current league leaders St Helens.

In a repeat of the 2003 Challenge Cup final, Bradford Bulls will welcome Leeds Rhinos to Odsal Stadium and in an all-Championship tie Dewsbury Rams will face Halifax RLFC, who defeated London Broncos in Round five.

Salford host Hull KR while Wakefield Trinity welcome Championship side Widnes Vikings.

Coral Challenge Cup sixth round draw: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR, Dewsbury Rams v Halifax, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, Catalans v Doncaster, Huddersfield Giants v St Helens, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings.