Castleford Tigers forward Holmes handed one-match ban

CASTLEFORD Tigers will be without forward Oliver Holmes for Sunday’s home Betfred Super League game against Wigan Warriors.

Holmes pleaded guilty at tonight’s RFL disciplinary tribunal hearing but challenged the grading after being charged with a grade D offence of a dangerous lift in a tackle on Salford forward Tyrone McCarthy in last Sunday’s game at the Mend-A-Hose jungle.

Holmes was sin-binned for the offence in the 18th minute.

The tribunal downgraded it to a grade B offence and suspended Holmes for one game and fined him £500.

Castleford’s Grant Millington was not charged after being sin-binned in the 59th minute of last Sunday’s match against Salford.