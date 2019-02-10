Castleford Tigers fans have chance to quiz coaches on 2019 season

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are holding their meet the coaches evening on Tuesday.

The event, sponsored by The Black Swan, Normanton, takes place in the Riverside Signs and Designs restaurant, at the Tigers’ Wheldon Road ground, with a 7.45pm start.

In attendance will be head coach Daryl Powell, assistant coaches Danny Orr and Ryan Sheridan, head of strength and conditioning Jamie Bell, performance analyst Steven Mills and head physiotherapist Matt Crowther.

The event will see a discussion on the 2019 season and offer a chance for fans to ask their questions directly to the coaching staff.

A raffle will be held and admission is £1 for CTSC members and £3 for non members with 2019 CTSC membership available on the night.

The CTSC Great Race Night takes place on Friday, April 12 at the George V WMC and there are 64 horses for sale for the night at £3 each. The winning horse owner in each race gets a prize.