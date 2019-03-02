Castleford Tigers boss unhappy with display in ‘uncomfortable’ game against Hull KR

Despite the comfortable enough victory over Hull KR head coach Daryl Powell did not think his Castleford Tigers side were at their best.

The Tigers scored six tries to three and created further chances, but Powell was not pleased with the display of some of his players, although obviously happy to have made it four wins from four.

He said: “It was an uncomfortable game right the off – the ball goes out from the kick-off and they drop the ball from play one from the scrum. It sort of set the tone for the evening really.

“I don’t think we were anywhere near where we need to be or where we have been in the first three games, but we’ve won the game and we’re pleased with the two points.

“It’s probably a lesson for us in individual preparation. We’re down on troops at the minute so there’s not a lot of pressure on players in terms of playing well to get selected and I just thought we had too many players not on top of their game.

“It ended up being a really scrappy game. I was a little bit disappointed with the performance. I’m delighted with the win, but we’ve got to play better than that.”

The game ended up in farcical fashion with the Tigers having Grant Millington sin-binned and Hull KR having three yellow carded in the last 10 minutes.

On the discipline issue, Powell added: “It got a bit loose out there and you don’t want that to happen. It’s a tough sport anyway.

“There was some frustration from our boys and it boiled over at times.”

Powell was pleased, however with the display of recent recruit Chris Clarkson, who scored a try against his former team, and young forward Jacques O’Neill, who made his senior debut off the bench.

He added: “I was really pleased for him (Clarkson). Obviously he had been at Hull KR and I don’t know the circumstances, but he is going to be highly motivated for the game.

“He was one of our better players and I thought both back rowers were outstanding - I thought Jesse was great as well.

“I was also really pleased for Jacques O’Neill and for him to come on. I think he had Mose Masoe come at him three times and did a fantastic job on him.

“We know he’s a tough kid anyway, but for him to defend as he did on his debut I was really pleased for him and I thought he carried the ball pretty well also. That will be massive for Jacques.”

Castleford could lose Grant Millington for next week’s game against Warrington after he was sin-binned for his part in a fight with James Greenwood, but Powell is hoping to have Adam Milner and Alex Foster back after injury.