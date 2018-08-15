Castleford Tigers boss rues missed opportunity against Wigan

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell believes his side missed a great opportunity to move into second place in the Betfred Super League when they lost 24-22 to Wigan Warriors.

Powell took positives from the game with the way the Tigers fought back from a 20-0 deficit, but he reckoned the team should have gone on to win once they were back in the game at 22-16.

He told the Express: “I suppose there were lots of positives with the second half performance, but it was just poor that we put ourselves in that position.

“We started with losing our shape straight off from the kick-off then we made errors and put ourselves under pressure, which is really disappointing.

“At half-time we were 20-nil down, but we had a word with the players and tried to straighten them out.

“We needed to flip the attitude and we did that and turned the game around.

“With 20 minutes left I thought we should have won it. We’d closed the scoreline down to 22-16 down and I thought we should have won from there, but we weren’t good enough.

“There’s one where they came round the side and we should have had a penalty then Jake Trueman dropped the ball. They were pivotal moments, we couldn’t get points on the board at that stage.

“That made life difficult for us and we didn’t get done what we needed to get done in the last 20 minutes.”

Powell was unhappy with decisions made by referee James Child, particularly with two penalties that were kicked by Wigan to clinch victory in the second half. But he did not blame the official for the defeat.

He said: “The penalties that Wigan kicked in the second were not penalties.

“I want to have a chat with Steve Ganson (head of match officials). Refereeing’s a tough game, but it is just the inconsistency of the performance of James Child last week.

“I just thought it was so unbalanced really in terms of what was given and what wasn’t given as penalties.

“I just need to have a chat and clarify a couple of bits.

“But I’m not making excuses. We did most of what happened in the game to ourselves.”