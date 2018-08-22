Castleford Tigers boss: Our pack really stood up to Warrington test

Daryl Powell praised his players for finding a way to beat Warrington Wolves in a key match that saw Castleford Tigers go back above their rivals into third place in the Betfred Super League table.

The Wolves threatened a comeback from 16 points down at half-time with two tries early in the second half, but Cas regained control to earn a big two points in the eyes of their head coach.

“Our pack was outstanding and they really stood up against Warrington who are a big physical unit,” said Powell.

“Warrington defend reallCastlefordy well on the edges and they put you under pressure so you have got to find different ways of getting over the line. We started to do that in the second half with some smart bits of play getting us points.

“We were good for large parts and we controlled the game in the first half and dominated the game.

“We were controlled in the first half, but at the start to the second half we didn’t come out of the changing rooms that well.

“We conceded a couple of tries from kicks - the first one in particular I don’t know how you defend that. You just have to invent another player to turn up - it was a perfectly executed kick.”

Greg Eden led the scoring with two tries for the Tigers to take his tally to 50 in just 44 games for the club, but Powell was not completely happy with the winger who almost lost possession diving over for his first score and put a foot in touch to miss an opportunity in the second half.

“I don’t know what he was doing with the first try, I don’t think he needed to do that,” added Powell.

“I think he needs to do a bit better at staying on the field - it’s a pretty important part of the game.

“Some of his decision making needed to be better but they were important tries.”