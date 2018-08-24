Castleford Tigers are set up to get back to best for run-in

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is hoping the win over Warrington Wolves will help his side get back to playing their best rugby on a consistent basis.

Powell admitted to a few nerves being shown with Huddersfield coming up on the rails, but hailed last Friday’s win as massive as it kept the Tigers six points ahead of the Giants with a much superior points difference as well.

That means that if Cas beat Catalans in their next game and Huddersfield were to lose theirs a play-off spot would be all but guaranteed.

Two more victories anyway regardless of the Giants’ results should be enough to nail down a top four place for the second year running.

“It is a really good win for us (against Warrington) because Huddersfield are coming up on the rails and they will probably put a team under pressure. Hopefully it will not be us,” said head coach Powell.

“I reckon Warrington might have a bit of squeaky bum time after Wembley.

“There was a bit of nervousness because had we lost our first Super 8s game and Huddersfield are sneaking up and have a lot of momentum so it was a big win and it eases the pressure.

“It gives a chance to have a little bit of a breather this week.

“We have another home game then against Catalans so it is set up to start and develop some consistency about us.

“Hopefully, as well, we will have some more competition for places which hasn’t been there for some weeks.”

Powell hopes to have half-backs Luke Gale and Ben Roberts available soon while Adam Milner and Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, who missed the Warrington game, should be available again for the Catalans match.

Outside back Greg Minikin could still feature before the end of the season and Jesse Sene-Lefao’s knee injury is not as bad as first feared so he is expected to feature again before the end of the Super 8s.

Only forwards Alex Foster and Matt Cook have been ruled out for the rest of the year.