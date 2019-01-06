Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers for 2019

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the players’ squad numbers for the 2019 Super League season.
In an event at the Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel with each player’s sponsor in attendance, the Tigers announced the numbers with notable changes from last season including full-back Peter Mata’utia taking the number one shirt for 2019, winger James Clare being rewarded with the number two shirt with Greg Minikin moving to number three.
Super League Young Player of the Year Jake Trueman takes number six and mid-season signing Liam Watts has been given number eight by head coach Daryl Powell in the other changes to the traditional ‘starting 13’.
The 2019 squad numbers in full are:
1 Peter Mata’utia
Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel
2 James Clare
Sponsored by A1 Football Factory
3 Greg Minikin
Sponsored by SB Paving
4 Michael Shenton
Sponsored by Vanguard Security Services
5 Greg Eden
Sponsored by Trinity House Orthodontics
6 Jake Trueman
Sponsored by 5-Star Cleaning Services
7 Luke Gale
Sponsored by Black Swan Normanton
8 Liam Watts
Sponsored by UK Street Style
9 Paul McShane
Sponsored by Brebur
10 Grant Millington
Sponsored by David & Joanne Peake and In Memory of Alan Banks
11 Oliver Holmes
Sponsored by A Hutsby & Son Potato Merchants
12 Mike McMeeken
Sponsored by Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel
13 Adam Milner
Sponsored by AJ Glassfibre
14 Nathan Massey
Sponsored by AR Machinery
15 Jesse Sene-Lefao
Sponsored by Anthony Higgins Transport
16 Junior Moors
Sponsored by T&A Maintenance
17 Alex Foster
Sponsored by 5-Star Cleaning Services
18 Matt Cook
Sponsored by Chuldow Martial Arts Normanton
19 Ben Roberts
Sponsored by NVB Consultants
20 Jamie Ellis
Sponsored by Mary Clifford
21 Mitch Clark
Sponsored by David Cussons Windows & Doors
22 Joe Wardle
Sponsored by Ludwell Electrical
23 Will Maher
Sponsored by CBR Engineering
24 Cory Aston
Sponsored by Lisa and Andrew York
25 Tuoyo Egodo
Sponsored by Mary Clifford
26 Kieran Gill
Sponsored by Tigers Trust
27 Calum Turner
Sponsored by Keltbray Aspire
28 Lewis Peachey
Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel
29 Jacques O’Neill
Sponsored by Russell Group
30 Robbie Storey
Sponsored by Melanie Allatt
31 Lewis Carr
Sponsored by Hillside Childcare