Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers for 2018

Castleford Tigers’ 2018 squad numbers were confirmed live at a squad announcement dinner event at Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel exclusively to over 200 club sponsors, while fans joined in with the news live on the club’s social media channels.

Head coach Daryl Powell confirmed that Ben Roberts will take the full-back spot for the new season ahead and he has been given the number one shirt.

He is set to get his first 2018 taste in the role when the Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos in a pre-season friendly at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this afternoon. Roberts said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge. I spoke with Daryl the week after the Grand Final and he mentioned I’d be the guy who would go there. I said to him that I was happy to do the job; it’s going to be a big and a tough challenge but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Castleford Tigers’ 2018 squad is:

1 Ben Roberts – Sponsored by NVB Consultants Ltd

2 Greg Minikin – Sponsored by SB Paving

3 Jake Webster – Sponsored by DPM Joinery

4 Michael Shenton – Sponsored by Vanguard Security Services

5 Greg Eden – Sponsored by Trinity House Orthodontics

6 Jamie Ellis – Sponsored by Pontefract Upholstery

7 Luke Gale – Sponsored by Black Swan Normanton

8 Junior Moors – Sponsored by Betsy Boo Boo’s Boutique

9 Paul McShane – Sponsored by Brebur

10 Grant Millington – Sponsored by David & Joanne Peake and in memory of Alan Banks

11 Oliver Holmes – Sponsored by Hutsby Potato Merchants

12 Mike McMeeken – Sponsored by Rogerthorpe Manor

13 Adam Milner – Sponsored by AJ Glassfibre

14 Nathan Massey – Sponsored by AR Machinery

15 Jesse Sene-Lefao – Sponsored by Anthony Higgins Transport

16 Joe Wardle – Sponsored by Ludwell Electrical

17 Alex Foster – Sponsored by 5 Star Commercial Cleaning Services

18 Matt Cook – Sponsored by Chuldow Martial Arts Normanton

19 Gadwin Springer – Sponsored by JP Plant Hire

20 Garry Lo – Sponsored by Swillington Auto Care

21 Jake Trueman – Sponsored by 5 Star Commercial Cleaning Services

22 James Green – Sponsored by Mary Clifford

23 Mitch Clark – Sponsored by Dave Cussons Windows & Doors

24 Jy Hitchcox – Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel

25 Will Maher – Sponsored by CBR Engineering

26 James Clare – Sponsored by A1 Football Factory

27 Cory Aston – Sponsored by Lisa & Andrew York

28 Kieran Gill – Sponsored by Tigers Trust

29 Tuoyo Egodo – Sponsored by Mary Clifford

30 Brandon Douglas – Sponsored by Mend-A-Hose

31 Jacques O’Neill – Sponsored by Russell Group